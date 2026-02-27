Project Self-Sufficiency to host Pregnancy & Infancy Summit

Pediatrician Dr. Christian Canzoniero will headline a Pregnancy & Infancy Summit at Project Self-Sufficiency on Saturday, March 14, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., offering information and resources for expectant and new parents.

The event will focus on issues affecting families during pregnancy and a child’s early years, including maternal and child health, safety and education. A grant from the New Jersey Department of Children and Families will allow organizers to provide free baby items to attendees, including infant supplies, comfort care items for mothers and toys supporting early childhood development. Professional photographer Julian Huarte will also offer complimentary photos for parents and children.

“The Pregnancy & Infancy Summit invites expectant parents and mothers and fathers of young children to gain valuable information about pregnancy and child development, along with expert advice about health and wellness,” said Deborah Berry-Toon, executive director of Project Self-Sufficiency. “We are excited to offer families the information and resources they need to become successful parents.”

In addition to Canzoniero, representatives from several organizations will provide guidance on child development and health, including Project Self-Sufficiency’s Nurse-Family Partnership team, Center for Family Services and Zufall Health Center. Information about free and reduced-cost family activities will also be available. A light breakfast and lunch will be served.

The summit complements Project Self-Sufficiency’s ongoing programs for pregnant women and parents of young children, including home visitation services, Baby Beginnings events, Mommy Parties and Parent Cafés.