Project Self-Sufficiency to offer free online Family Law Seminar

Project Self-Sufficiency will present a free online Family Law seminar on Thursday, June 25, at 7 p.m.

The program will be led by attorney Denise Wennogle and will address a variety of topics related to divorce and family law, including child support, grounds for divorce, court procedures, alimony, parenting time and the equitable distribution of assets.

The seminar will be conducted through Zoom and is open to the public at no cost.

Organizers said the presentation is designed to provide participants with general information about family law issues and the legal processes involved in divorce proceedings.

Those interested in attending must register in advance by calling Project Self-Sufficiency at 973-940-3500 to receive login information for the virtual program.