Regionalization study outlines options for Lenape Valley, Byram, Netcong, Stanhope schools

The boards of education for the Lenape Valley Regional High School, Byram, Netcong and Stanhope school districts heard the findings of a Rowan University feasibility study examining the potential regionalization of the four districts into a single K-12 system.

The presentation introduced Ken Green, the study’s lead investigator and chief editor, who said the research took nine to 10 months to complete and represents only the beginning of the regionalization process.

Richard Kuncken, president of the Lenape Valley Regional High School Board of Education, opened the forum by stressing that no decisions have been made by any of the participating school boards.

”It’s the first step,” Kuncken said. “Not every question will be answered — but we are committed to a transparent process.”

Green said the 217-page study included 176 charts and tables and 60 key findings, though only selected highlights were presented during the meeting. The full report is available online.

The study evaluated five areas — educational programming, demographics, staffing, facilities and finances — and outlined three possible paths forward: creating a single all-purpose K-12 regional district, combining middle school programs through a regional or send-receive model, or maintaining the current districts while expanding shared services to reduce costs.

According to the report, student enrollment is expected to remain stable over the coming years, and regionalization would not negatively affect enrollment projections.

The educational programming portion of the study concluded that a prekindergarten through grade 12 regional curriculum could provide greater continuity, consistent support and improved coordination across grade levels.

The report also examined staffing levels and found that consolidating district administrative functions could improve operational efficiency compared with maintaining separate offices.

Financially, the study projected that existing debt would remain the responsibility of the municipality that incurred it rather than being shared across a regional district. Under state law, a transition period of up to 10 years could be used to phase in tax changes.

Researchers also projected that a regional district could receive about $15.7 million in state aid during the 2027-28 school year, compared with approximately $14.6 million if the four districts remain separate.

The study estimated that Byram’s share of the regional tax levy could decrease over time, while Stanhope’s share could increase and Netcong could experience a smaller increase, depending on the tax apportionment method selected under state law.

The report also recommended expanding shared services in areas including counseling, curriculum, facilities management, food service, special education, transportation and specialized teaching positions, regardless of whether regionalization occurs.

Transportation costs were also analyzed. One proposal would have students in grades six through eight from Netcong and Stanhope attend school in Byram, at an estimated additional annual transportation cost of about $351,000.

During the public comment portion of the meeting, residents raised questions about how a regional district could affect families. Resident Yacub Yaghnam questioned whether the study adequately addressed day-to-day logistical challenges.

Green said the report was intended to serve as a starting point for discussion rather than a final implementation plan.

Board members reiterated that no decisions have been made and said residents will continue to be informed as discussions progress.