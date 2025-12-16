Route 206 lane closures extended through Jan. 1 in Byram

The lane closures on Route 206 northbound at Brookwood Road in Byram are being extended through Jan. 1, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The right lane on Route 206 northbound has been closed at Brookwood Road near the shopping center since Nov. 10 for a priority gas main installation by New Jersey Natural Gas. Access to the shopping center has been and will continue to be maintained.

In addition, the left lane on Route 206 northbound will be closed overnight at Brookwood Road with traffic shifted onto Route 206 southbound from 8 p.m. until 5 a.m. Monday through Saturday until Thursday, Jan. 1. During those times periods, one lane will be maintained in each direction during the overnight.

The extended closures are necessary because the installation is taking longer than expected.

“On Route 206 there is a bridge which traverses a small stream that is a tributary to the Musconetcong River known as Lubbers Run,” Byram Mayor Alex Rubenstein said. “New Jersey Natural Gas wanted to attempt to hang natural gas lines from the bridge, but they were forced to go under the riverbed because the bridge was not built with provisions for utilities to be placed in or on the bridge. So, they are directionally drilling underneath Lubbers Run and my understanding is they are reaching roughly 45 feet below the road surface at the bridge and maybe 20-plus feet under the river. The geology is such that they are encountering a lot of rock and granite and it has been tough getting a drill through there.”

Regardless of how long the project takes, Rubenstein said the township isn’t footing the bill for any overtime accumulated by police officers staffing at the site.

“Fortunately, the gas company pays for that,” Rubenstein said. “An astute observer will notice that it’s not always a Byram police car there. Sometimes its Stanhope, Mount Olive, Sparta – it just depends on who’s available. The presence of police is mandated by the State of New Jersey. It is their requirement as it is a state road.”

The project, according to Byram Deputy Manager Phil Crosson, is intended to extend natural gas service to the Lake Lackawanna community, providing residents and local businesses with an additional, reliable energy option. It will also make natural gas available to key municipal facilities, including the municipal complex and local school facilities.

“While, as with many infrastructure projects, there have been unforeseen challenges and delays, the township has received largely positive feedback from residents and businesses who welcome the long-term benefits of expanded natural gas access in Byram Township,” Crosson said.

Attempts to reach New Jersey Natural Gas about the situation were unsuccessful.