ShopRite’s parent company issues scholarships to local youth

RoNetco Supermarkets, Inc., operators of ShopRite supermarkets in Sussex, Morris, and Warren counties, has announced its scholarship winners for the 2022-2023 academic school year. And this year’s scholarships are bigger than ever; RoNetco increased its scholarships from $25,000 to $30,000 in 2022. Scholarships are awarded to ShopRite associates, as well as their children and grandchildren, from the company’s eight are ShopRite supermarkets and corporate office.

“Employing over 1,900 people, RoNetco is dedicated to providing opportunities for associates to pursue a post-high school education by not only offering scholarships, but by encouraging staff members to take advantage of their generous tuition reimbursement program and discounted tuition with participating colleges and universities,” the company said in an announcement. “Offering opportunities for students to learn and earn while working at RoNetco is demonstrated through the Summer Internship Program for college students, as well as workshops, seminars, and an in-house management development program that helps to instill and cultivate business competencies and leadership skills.”

RoNetco currently owns and operates eight ShopRite locations in Netcong, Byram, Flanders, Newton, Mansfield, Succasunna, Sparta, and Franklin.

The recipients of the RoNetco scholarships are as follows:

Elaina Voitek, of Blairstown, received the $5,000 Dominick V. Romano Scholarship, named in honor of RoNetco’s late president, CEO, and chairman of the board. Elaina is the daughter of Paul Voitek, a customer service and pharmacy supervisor at RoNetco, and is a rising sophomore nursing major at DeSales University. In her first year she achieved Dean’s List, while also maintaining her job as a pharmacy technician at a local pharmacy. Elaina is also the leader of a ministry at her church and participates in many different volunteer opportunities on her college campus.

Kieran Kane, of Newton, was awarded the $4,000 Pasquale T. Romano Scholarship (in memory of RoNetco’s late president). Kane is a Newton High School Class of 2022 graduate and plans on furthering his academic career at Savannah College of Art and Design, where he will be studying architectural design. Kane was captain of the winter track team at his high school, as well as president of the Newton High School Technology Student Association Chapter. He is a member of the National Honor Society and mentors eighth graders at Halsted Middle School. Kane currently works in the courtesy department at ShopRite of Byram.

John Dobroskok, of Andover, and a rising junior at Montclair State University, was awarded a $1,500 scholarship. He is pursuing a degree in information technology. He was named on the Dean’s List in the fall of 2020, spring of 2021, fall of 2021, and is currently maintaining a 4.0 GPA. Dobroskok is also part of the Presidential Scholar’s Program at Montclair, and plans to work in the field of cybersecurity after he graduates. Dobroskok has been working part-time as a cashier at the ShopRite of Byram since September 2018.

Hannah Doyle, of Branchville, and a recent graduate of High Point Regional High School, also won a $1,500 scholarship. She was in the top 10 of her class and had a weighted GPA sitting at 4.6119. Doyle is a member of the National Honor Society and an officer of the National Art Honor Society. She has also been committed to her athletics, accumulating a total of 12 varsity letters. Doyle is a two-year captain of the softball and volleyball teams, as well as the 2022 basketball captain. She has received various All League and academic honors for softball, and holds the school’s batting average record. Doyle is High Point’s two-time Most Valuable Volleyball Player and made High Point history after receiving Second Team All-League. Her greatest athletic achievement is becoming a four-varsity sport athlete after joining tennis due to COVID restrictions regarding volleyball. Her other accomplishments include being a Student Council class representative, peer counselor, Wildcat pen pal, holding two certifications in Social Media Ambassadorship, and completing Twitter Flight School in her media technology class. She says her most honorable accolade was being the High Point recipient of the 2022 Pass-it-Along Scholar Athlete Award, combined with being awarded the 2022 Lubert Community Service Award. She is the daughter of Devon Doyle who works at ShopRite of Newton, and she is planning on attending Monmouth University in the fall.

Noah Jacobson, of Stanhope, and a student at Sussex County Community College in the information system program, earned a $1,500 scholarship as well. When Jacobson was in high school at Sussex County Technical School, he participated in the 2019 and 2021 SkillsUSA competitions, where he achieved first place in Technical Computer Applications at both the state and national levels. In 2021, Jacobson graduated from SCTS third in his class. At SCCC, has was on the fall 2021 Dean’s List and expects to graduate in December 2022. After graduation, he will be attending a four-year school for a bachelor’s degree in information technology. Jacobson started working at ShopRite of Byram in 2019 in the company’s online shopping department. Since then, he has learned many new things, has had unique experiences and opportunities to grow and advance at RoNetco. Jacobson is currently a lead in the department and working on special projects to enhance the shopping experience for customers.

Charlize Lowrie, of Byram, is currently attending the U.S. Military Academy. She also plans on pursuing a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering or biology and was one of the recipients of the company’s $1,500 scholarships as well. While in high school, she was an active member of the National Honors Society, and an executive officer of SkillsUSA. As the valedictorian of her class at Sussex Technical School, Lowrie earned many college credits prior to her graduation. She was also the captain of the tennis team for two years and a recipient of the First Team and All-Academic Team awards for three consecutive years of varsity tennis. Lowrie was a cashier at ShopRite of Byram for about a year and a half, prior to her entering West Point.

Amanda Crost Palomba, a resident of Branchville and a graduate of Bergen County Community College in Paramus as of May 2022, won a $1,500 scholarship. Her degree is in drafting and design. She will be transferring this fall to Wentworth Institute of Technology in Massachusetts to study architecture. She is also a member of her local chapter of Phi Theta Kappa. Crost Palomba’s hobbies include figure skating, karate, and photography. She has worked at ShopRite of Franklin since June 2019, currently in the online shopping department.

Brianna Parker, of Andover, and a rising junior at Liberty University, earned a $1,500 scholarship. She is pursuing an elementary education degree as well as a focus on special education. Parker has worked at ShopRite of Byram since 2018. She said she loves to play sports, cook, bake, and spend time with her family.

Michaela Regan, of Stanhope, is entering her sophomore year at DeSales University with a $1,500 scholarship from RoNetco as well. She plans to graduate with a masters in marketing and currently plays on their women’s lacrosse team. Regan has been working at ShopRite of Byram for two years.