Stanhope Senior Citizens to host ice cream social, history presentation

The Stanhope Borough Senior Citizens will host an ice cream social and monthly meeting on Thursday, July 23, at American Legion Musconetcong Post 278, 119 Route 183.

Doors will open at 11 a.m. for the ice cream social, with ice cream and toppings provided by The Scoop from 11 a.m. to noon. The meeting will begin at noon.

Guest speakers will include Sussex County Historian Bill Truran, co-author of Voices of ‘76, and Stanhope Borough Police Chief Joseph Johnson, who will discuss the department’s Good Morning Check-In Program for senior citizens.

The organization welcomes Stanhope residents and those from surrounding communities who are age 50 and older. Annual membership dues are $25.