State designates Byram school district as high-performing

The New Jersey Department of Education has designated the Byram School District as a High-Performing District, marking a significant achievement for administrators, staff and the community.

Superintendent Kurt Ceresnak said the recognition reflects a collaborative effort to address key areas of need, including implementing a federal corrective action plan tied to Title I, Title III and IDEA requirements, as well as updating the district’s improvement plan and operational procedures.

“School personnel have worked together to address some gaps,” Ceresnak said. “I think this distinction reflects the hard work everybody has been putting in.”

Ceresnak emphasized that the recognition is largely due to the efforts of teachers, staff and administrators.

“The teachers, staff and administration deserve a ton of credit,” he said. “The people on the ground, putting in the work every day, are absolutely essential. They are what drives a district to success.”

He added that the district’s reputation has contributed to continued interest from out-of-town families, noting that it operates as a choice district with a waiting list.

Despite the designation, Ceresnak said the district will continue to pursue improvements.

“No school or district is perfect, but we should strive to be,” he said. “You will always hear me say no to the status quo.”

He noted ongoing efforts to expand special education programming in response to community feedback, while also seeking cost-saving measures such as adding transportation resources and exploring shared services.

Ceresnak said he looks forward to continuing collaboration with the Board of Education, staff and stakeholders to build on the district’s progress.