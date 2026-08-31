Stuff the Van events collect 3,400 items for local students

The Weekend Bag Program collected 3,400 food and hygiene items during Stuff the Van events Sunday, Aug. 30, at Weis Markets locations in Franklin and Newton.

Donations included canned goods, boxed foods, pouches and personal hygiene items that will help the organization prepare for the upcoming school year and provide Weekend Bags to local students experiencing food and hygiene insecurity.

Organizers expressed their gratitude to Weis Markets, store employees, volunteers and community members who contributed to the collection.

The Weekend Bag Program also highlighted the continued support from customers who have participated in previous Stuff the Van events, with some returning to ask about the program and when the organization would be back.

The Weekend Bag Program’s mission is to end juvenile food and hygiene insecurity by providing weekend bags to local students in need.