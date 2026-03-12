Radio stations lead ‘Stuff the Pantry’ drive

Radio personalities from WSUS, WNNJ and The Bear are spearheading the annual “Stuff the Pantry” campaign this month to help fight hunger across Sussex County.

Donations of nonperishable food items will be accepted through March 21 at Weis Markets locations in Franklin and Newton, as well as Tire King in Sussex.

On Saturday, March 21, WSUS radio personalities will be onsite at Weis Markets in Franklin while WNNJ staff will be at the Newton location from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sussex County Skylands Ride buses will also be stationed at both Weis locations to collect donations.

The drive aims to restock the shelves of the Sussex County Social Services food pantry and help support other local food pantries throughout the county.

Officials say the need continues to grow due to ongoing economic pressures. On average, the Social Services food pantry distributes food to more than 2,000 people each month, a number that continues to rise.

The pantry serves a wide range of residents, including seniors living on fixed incomes, working families struggling to make ends meet and individuals who need temporary assistance.

Among the most needed items are peanut butter, jelly, tuna, canned meals, cereal, boxed mashed potatoes, pasta, pasta sauce, canned fruits and vegetables, hearty soups, ramen noodles and healthy snacks such as granola bars. Toiletries, personal hygiene products, baby diapers and wipes are also frequently in short supply.