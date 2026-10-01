Sussex County Art Society to feature Hopatcong artist Oct. 8

Hopatcong artist Joe Citterbart will be the featured artist at the Sussex County Art Society’s monthly meeting at noon Oct. 8 at the Hampton Community Center, 1 Rumsey Way.

Citterbart will demonstrate pen-and-ink drawing techniques, grayscale rendering and methods for simplifying complex subjects while creating depth and dimension.

The demonstration will focus on bringing drawings to life on paper and Citterbart’s use of the medium.

The Sussex County Art Society has served local artists since 1964. The organization features artists working in various media at its monthly meetings and offers members opportunities for informal art critiques.

Members also exhibit their work in municipal buildings in Lafayette, Frankford and Hampton townships.

Funding for the organization has been provided in part by the New Jersey State Council on the Arts/Department of State/County Partnership Block Grant Program, administered by the Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council.