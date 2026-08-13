Sussex County Community College offers free September learning programs

The Center for Lifelong Learning at Sussex County Community College will offer two free educational programs in September through a collaboration between SCCC and the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services Division of Senior Services.

The first program, “Ask the Experts: Retirement Resources Panel,” will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, Sept. 11, in the Atrium of the Performing Arts Center at SCCC.

The panel will address questions related to retirement, including health care, Medicare, home care, legal planning, housing, finances, caregiving and long-term support. Local professionals will make brief introductions before taking questions from attendees.

Panelists will include Janeen Brady, owner of Skylands Health Benefits; Kathleen Perlett, director of care and community relations for Preferred Care at Home; Tamryn E. Valenzuela, chair of the Trusts & Estates Practice Group at Laddey, Clark & Ryan LLP; and Khushali Trivedi of Vedikh Dynamic Rehab LLC.

The second program, “A Genealogical Odyssey in the Digital Age,” will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, in the SCCC Performing Arts Center Atrium.

Carla Zimowsk, owner of AncestorTech LLC, will discuss her journey into genealogy and how technology, including online research and artificial intelligence, can assist with family history research.

Zimowsk holds a master’s degree from Rutgers University and a certificate in genealogical research from Boston University. She spent 25 years supporting technology for historians at Princeton University and has taught genealogy technology courses.

Both programs are free, but reservations are required. Light refreshments will be served.