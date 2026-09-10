Sussex County History Day returns Sept. 19

The Sussex County Historical Society will host the 2026 Sussex County History Day on Saturday, Sept. 19, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Academy Green behind the Tully House, 79 Main St., Newton.

The free event, sponsored by Planet Networks, will feature live music, historical exhibits, demonstrations, activities and talks highlighting the history of Sussex County and its communities.

The Long Hill String Band will perform two 45-minute sets during the afternoon, from 11:15 a.m. to noon and 2 to 2:45 p.m.

Ron Dupont will present a talk on the history of Vernon Township, while Deborah Drumm, president of the Stillwater Historical Society, will discuss efforts to restore the mill in the village of Stillwater.

The 27th New Jersey Volunteer Infantry will hold a historical encampment at the site. Demonstrations will include lacemaking by the Lost Art Lacers, chair caning by Richard Jones, historical toys and blacksmithing by Amy Lapore of Boxwood Forge Blacksmithing.

Several local historical and community organizations will have displays and representatives available to answer questions. Participating organizations include the Sussex County Historical Society, Sussex-Wantage Historical Society, Byram Township Historical Society, Sparta Township Historical Society, Walpack Historical Society, Wreaths Across America, NORWESCAP, the National Society Daughters of the Union 1861-1865, Sussex County Library, Sussex County Arts and Heritage Council and the Family Research Center.

The New Jersey Frontier Guards will present displays and discussions about their areas of historical interest.

Wayne McCabe will display his collection of books about Sussex County towns, railroads and historical events. County Historian William Truran also will be available throughout the event to speak with visitors about local history.

Jeff Kaplan will return with a display featuring reptiles and tortoises.

Food and refreshments, including hot dogs, popcorn and water, will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting the Sussex County Historical Society.

Tours of the Old Newton Burial Ground will be offered at noon, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Each tour will be limited to 20 people.

A member of the Historical Society’s board of trustees will provide introductory remarks, followed by presentations by other trustees dressed in period-appropriate clothing. This year’s tours will focus on members of the local militia who fought in the American Revolution.

Tours cost $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, veterans and those ages 12 to 18, with proceeds supporting restoration of the cemetery. Tickets will be available at the Hill Memorial Museum, 82 Main St., on Fridays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the cemetery gate or online through PayPal at sussexcountyhs@gmail.com.

There is no admission charge for the music, demonstrations or displays.

Parking will be available in the former McGuire lot to the left of the Academy building, courtesy of Sussex County Community College. Street parking and parking behind the Hill Memorial Building also will be available.