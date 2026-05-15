Sussex County Library System opens second Seed Library

The Sussex County Library System has opened a new Seed Library at the Louise Childs Branch in Stanhope, expanding a program already established at the Dorothy Henry Branch in Vernon.

The Seed Libraries offer free vegetable, herb, fruit and flower seeds to community members. Patrons are encouraged to “borrow” seeds by planting them at home and, when possible, saving seeds from their harvest to return and share at the end of the growing season.

Seed donations are welcomed, but not required, to help maintain the collections.

“Expanding our Seed Library program reflects SCLS’s ongoing commitment to sustainability, community learning, and sharing resources in meaningful ways,” said Will Porter, library director.

Porter said the Seed Libraries are part of a broader effort by the library system to provide sustainable community programs. Additional initiatives include Halloween costume and formal dress swaps aimed at encouraging resource sharing and community support.

“We’re excited to continue adding these popular programs throughout the county,” Porter said.

The Sussex County Library System encourages residents to visit either the Louise Childs Branch in Stanhope or the Dorothy Henry Branch in Vernon for more information about the Seed Libraries, including guidelines and branch hours.