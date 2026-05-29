Sussex County seeks nominations for 2026 Senior of the Year

The Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services Division of Senior Services is seeking nominations for the 2026 Sussex County Senior of the Year award.

The program recognizes Sussex County seniors who serve as role models through volunteer work, advocacy and support for older adults and their communities. Nominees may assist residents in need by delivering food, helping veterans or driving seniors to appointments.

Nominees must be Sussex County residents, at least 60 years old and considered role models within the community.

Senior Day at the New Jersey State Fair will be held Thursday, Aug. 6, from noon to 3 p.m. under the Performing Arts Tent. The award ceremony will begin at 1 p.m., and all nominees must be present.

Each nominee will be recognized for service to the community and fellow seniors before the 2026 Sussex County Senior of the Year is announced.

Nomination forms are available at the Sussex County Senior of the Year webpage or by contacting the Division of Senior Services at 973-579-0555, ext. 1221.

Completed forms must be submitted by July 8 to the Sussex County Department of Health and Human Services, Division of Senior Services, One Spring St., Newton, NJ 07860, by email at seniorservices@sussex.nj.us or by fax to 973-579-0550.