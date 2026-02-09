‘Uncle Floyd’ Vivino remembered for legacy, Stanhope House tradition

For a decade, comedian and pianist Floyd Vivino traveled from his home in Totowa to the Stanhope House in Sussex County each Valentine’s Day to perform a dinner show.

When guests entered the venue, Vivino often stood in the lobby greeting them.

“I don’t quite know how it began, but folks just loved that Valentine’s show even getting up to dance as Floyd tickled the ebonies and ivories and told his jokes. He was just a joy, and people were smitten with his Valentine Day frivolity,” said Ren Gilverti, longtime general manager of the Stanhope House. “Uncle Floyd would show up in his trademark checkered suit and hat and woo the audience. He was truly a New Jersey legend and he just loved Jersey.”

Vivino, best known for starring in television’s “The Uncle Floyd Show,” died Jan. 22 at age 74.

His brother, Jerry Vivino, announced the death on social media.

“With a heavy heart I am sad to announce the passing of my brother and everybody’s favorite uncle, Floyd Vivino. After a two-and-a half year battle with ongoing health issues his curtain peacefully closed at 6:05 p.m. on Thursday Jan. 22.”

“The Uncle Floyd Show” aired from 1974 to 1998. After the program ended, Vivino continued filming street segments, said Scott Gordon, a friend and co-star.

“He did a ‘man on the street’ from 1998 to 2001. Floyd would show up with his posse and camera crew and go into Jersey businesses. He’d walk around whatever Jersey town he picked and meet and greet people, tell jokes and entertain out in public. Some didn’t quite know what to make of him at first, but he won them over. It was great and so was he.”

Gordon met Vivino in 1978 after being introduced by a mutual acquaintance.

“We talked, he learned my history and he brought me to meet Floyd the next week. The rest was history,” Gordon said. “I have a background in creating shows and am trained in Shakespeare verse as well as magic. The fit was perfect.”

Vivino was married three times and had six children.

“What most people don’t know is that he was an extraordinary father,” Gordon said. “He also volunteered countless hours to raise funds for children’s hospitals, fire departments and police forces.”

Gordon said he visited Vivino the day before his death.

“I went over and we spent a couple of hours together,” Gordon said. “Then the next day (the day of his passing) I was having a cup of coffee with my parrot on my shoulder and something drew me to go and visit again. I got there at 12:30 p.m. and my friend died at 6:05 p.m.”

A recurring character on the show was a puppet named Oogie that didn’t have pants. Vivino usually kept him under the table or carry a suitcase until Gordon’s wife made him legs and put sneakers on him.

During a charity event, Gordon said, a child in a wheelchair commented on the puppet’s legs.

“Floyd was doing a charity event for a young lad in a wheel chair who felt Oogie’s legs and said, ‘He’s just like me. He can’t feel his legs either.’”

“It didn’t take Floyd very long to rip off the puppet’s legs so he could be just like the boy,” Gordon said.

Acts that appeared on the program included the Ramones, the Stray Cats and Cyndi Lauper, who made an early television appearance on the show. Paul Simon also appeared.

The program began on New Jersey UHF channel 68. In the mid-1980s, it aired as a syndicated late-night show on NBC before moving to local cable stations.

In a 2022 interview before a Valentine’s performance, Vivino told Straus News that he looked forward to returning to the Stanhope House.

“I couldn’t wait to bring his saucy songs, kooky comedy, and vivacious vaudeville to the Stanhope House on Valentine’s Day. I love the Stanhope House,” he said. “There just aren’t places like this anymore. It’s a real roadhouse with so much history on the walls. So many performers have been discovered here.”

Vivino also organized fundraisers, including a marathon piano performance to benefit a child with cystic fibrosis.

Ken Freedman of West Milford recalled appearing on the program.

“The man loved our state and was a true ostentatious performer,” Freedman said.

Vivino wrote and performed the song “Deep in the Heart of Jersey,” a tribute to his home state.