Zampino appointed to council

The Stanhope Borough Council unanimously appointed Steven Zampino to fill the open seat left by the death of Councilwoman Diana Kuncken.

Kuncken, a former mayor who had been on the council since 2012, died June 3 at age 83. She first joined the council in 1997 and was mayor from 2004 to 2012.

Zampino will serve the rest of her term, which expires Dec. 31.

He said he plans to run for the seat in the Nov. 4 election, when voters will choose two council members.

Incumbent Scott Wachterhauser and Kuncken won the June 10 Republican primary in a three-way race with Najib Iftikhar, a former school board member.

Democrat Daniel Smith also is running in November.

Stay-at-home dad

“Since Diana was a Republican, it was the Republican Committee within the municipality that submitted three names to the council,” Mayor Gene Wronko said. “The council nominated Steven; it was seconded; and without any other nominations, he was appointed to the position.”

Zampino, 44, moved to Stanhope three years ago with his wife and was eager to get involved in the community.

“Being a stay-at-home dad of three, I wanted to be involved in things that affect my family, neighbors and friends here,” said the retired correctional officer.

“For me, a priority will always be public safety and doing what we can to preserve our small-town charm at a time when the state is mandating the building of affordable housing.

“I look forward to getting things done and treating people with respect, regardless of political affiliation.”