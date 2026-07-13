Area athletes wrap up strong college spring sports seasons

Ryan Lynch and Brenden Lynch, both graduates of Newton High School, were members of the King’s College (Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania) men’s lacrosse team this past season. Ryan Lynch was a senior who played attack, started in all 15 games and had 40 goals (team leader) and seven assists. Brenden Lynch, a sophomore attackman, started in all 15 games with 24 goals and seven assists.

The Monarchs had four overall victories with two wins at home and one victory in the Middle Atlantic Conference (MAC) Freedom Division.

Brenden Lynch is listed as a Business administration major and Ryan Lynch is listed as a Business Management major.

Carly Mayhood (Newton High School) was a senior left-handed pitcher for the University of Hartford (Connecticut) softball team. Mayhood appeared in 24 games and started in 17 of them for Hartford. Mayhood had eight pitching victories (tied for team lead) and 65 strikeouts (team leader).

The Hawks had an overall record of 21-20 with a mark of 8-2 on their home field and 11-9 in the Conference of New England. Hartford advanced to the Conference of New England Tournament where they topped Wentworth Institute of Technology, Western New England University and Johnson & Wales University and were defeated by Endicott College (twice). Mayhood is listed as an Early Childhood Education major.

Aubrey Carroll (Newton High School) was a senior outfielder for the Pace University (New York) softball team this past season. Carroll played in 33 games and started in 28 of them with a .250 batting average. Carroll had 16 hits, including three doubles, a home run, seven RBIs and eight runs scored.

The Setters tallied an overall record of 27-26 with a mark of 14-10 at home and 17 wins in the Northeast 10 Conference. Pace competed in the Northeast 10 Conference Tournament where they were defeated by Assumption University in a game held in Worcester, Massachusetts. Carroll is listed as a Marketing major.

Liam Kelly (Lenape Valley High School) was on the roster as a junior goalie for the Moravian University (Bethlehem, Pa.) men’s lacrosse team this year. Kelly started in all 17 games and collected 161 saves (team leader).

The Greyhounds posted an overall record of 10-7 with a mark of 6-4 on their home field and 5-4 in the Landmark Conference. Moravian advanced to the Landmark Conference Tournament where they were defeated by Susquehanna University. Kelly is listed as a Sociology major.