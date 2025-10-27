Barlow, Weiss lead Rangers over Patriots

Wallkill Valley Regional High School defeated Lenape Valley Regional High School, 14-6, in a varsity football game at Wallkill Valley Regional High School on Saturday.
Cole Bolich and Kellan Brown split time at quarterback for Wallkill Valley. Running backs Travis Barlow and Scottie Weiss scored one rushing touchdown apiece.
Lenape Valley quarterback Chase De Oliveira threw a touchdown pass to tight end Griffin Sumski.
The Wallkill Valley Rangers improved to 7-2 and the Lenape Valley Patriots fell to 1-8.