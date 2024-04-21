Braves beat Morris Catholic, 11-3

Max Faye had five goals and eight ground balls; Brenden Lynch totaled three goals, five assists and six ground balls; and Damien Thoresen won 7-of-12 faceoffs and had two ground balls to power the Newton High School boys lacrosse team to an 11-3 victory over Morris Catholic there Saturday afternoon, April 20.

Matt Ellsworth (one goal, one assist, six ground balls), Evan Parker (one goal, three ground balls), Paul Reinhart (one goal, four ground balls), Yasin Tabatabaee (six ground balls) and goalie CJ Wojtach (four saves) aided the decision.

Faye leads the team in scoring with 16 goals and three assists, followed by Lynch (seven goals, 10 assists), Ellsworth (10 goals, three assists) and Parker (seven goals, six assists).

Newton (4-2) has won two straight and three of its past four games.

It is scheduled to play at High Point at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 25.

Here’s how other Newton teams fared last week:

Baseball

Brandon Taylor was 3-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI; Shea Vallorosi went 3-for-5 with two RBI; Maxwell Maslowski was 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and two runs; and Josh Siegel singled in two runs to steer Newton to its first victory of the season: a 9-8 decision over Hopatcong there Tuesday, April 16.

Newton (1-9) is scheduled to play at Madison at 4:30 p.m. April 25 before playing at Kittatinny at noon Saturday, April 27.

Softball

Jordyn Young doubled in a run and scored; Catherine Vena was 2-for-4 with an RBI; Katie Golder-Ryan went 1-for-2 with an RBI, a run and a walk; Riley Mills singled in a run; and Jaida Long added a double to key a 4-2 victory over Sussex Tech at home Wednesday, April 17.

Long also pitched a three-hitter with 11 strikeouts to pick up the win in the circle.

Newton (4-3) is slated to play host to Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. Friday, April 26.

Boys golf

Andrew Niemynski shot a team-low 41 and was followed by Bruno Groth (42), Nick Deiorio (42), Cooper Armstrong (42), CJ Nicholas (43) and Nick Kurilko (43) as Newton earned a 167-215 victory over Lenape Valley on Thursday, April 18 at Newton Country Club.

The Braves improved to 5-3 overall and 4-0 in the Colonial Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference.

Boys tennis

The Braves (2-1) are set to play at Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. April 25 before returning home to play host to Kittatinny at 4 p.m. Monday, April 29.