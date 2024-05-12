Braves defeat Boonton, 6-2

Brenden Lynch had two goals, two assists and three ground balls; Matt Ellsworth collected two goals, an assist and seven ground balls; and Max Faye also scored twice along with four ground balls to lift the Newton High School boys lacrosse team to a 6-2 victory over Boonton there Thursday, May 9.

Paul Reinhart (eight ground balls), Evan Parker (six ground balls), Dylan Cotter (four ground balls), Ryan Corino (four ground balls), Damien Thoresen (five faceoffs won) and CJ Wojtach (seven saves, two ground balls) also aided the decision.

Lynch (41 goals, 24 assists), Faye (33 goals, 20 assists), Ellsworth (30 goals, 20 assists), Parker (10 goals, nine assists) and Reinhart (five goals, 13 assists) lead the Braves in scoring this season.

Newton (11-5) will play host to Parsippany Hills at 4 p.m. Friday, May 17.

Here’s how other Newton teams fared last week:

Baseball

Shea Vallorosi went 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and a run; Hunter Wolfe was 3-for-5 with an RBI and a run; Brandon Taylor was 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs; and Mason Bucci and Braxton Guerra also drove in two runs as Newton earned a 10-6 victory over Lenape Valley on Friday, May 10 in Stanhope.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Braves, who improved to 5-15 this season.

Newton is scheduled to play at Sussex Tech at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 16.

Softball

Catherine Vena was 3-for-4 with a double, three RBI and two runs; Katie Golder-Ryan went 2-for-3 with two RBI; Jaida Long scored three times; and Claire Willis drove in two runs to pace Newton to a 10-3 victory over Hopatcong on May 9 at home.

Long also pitched a four-hitter with nine strikeouts to earn the victory in the circle. Melissa Fehr, Jordyn Young, Aubrey Sawler and Carrigan Walsh each added an RBI in the decision.

Newton (8-12) will play at Morristown-Beard at 4 p.m. May 16.

Boys tennis

Asher Haiduc-Dale (first singles), Frank Boffa (second singles), Kevin Kozlowski (third singles), and Jack Boffa and Ryan Marschall (first doubles) all won in straight sets and Frankie Lubrano and Felipe Narvaez (second doubles) won by forfeit as Newton bested Hopatcong, 5-0, there Wednesday, May 8.

Newton (7-4) is scheduled to play host to High Point at 4 p.m. Monday, May 20.

Boys golf

Cooper Armstrong shot an 82; Nick Deiorio, Nick Kurilko and CJ Nicholas each carded an 85; and Bruno Groth shot a 90 to lead Newton to a third-place team finish in the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 championships May 6 at the Newton Country Club.

On May 8, Nicholas shot a team-low 81, followed by Armstrong (87), Groth (88) and Deiorio (97) as Newton placed seventh in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament at the Architect Golf Course in Phillipsburg.

Girls golf

Haley Morodan shot a team-low 103 and Lina Brunelle carded a 128 to pace the Braves in the H/W/S Tournament on May 9 at the Farmstead Golf & Country Club in Lafayette.