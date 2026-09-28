x
  1. Home
  2.  News
  3.  Sports

Indian Hills rallies past Kittatinny, 17-13

Newton. Indian Hills scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns to overcome a halftime deficit and defeat Kittatinny Regional 17-13 on Sept. 25 in Newton.

Newton /
| 28 Sep 2026 | 02:34
    In the second quarter Kittatinny ball carrier Roman Volpe on his way to a touchdown score on a 64-yard run.
    In the second quarter Kittatinny ball carrier Roman Volpe on his way to a touchdown score on a 64-yard run. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)
    Kittatinny quarterback Jameson Reilly throws the ball in the first half.
    Kittatinny quarterback Jameson Reilly throws the ball in the first half. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter )
    Kittatinny running back Roman Volpe carries the ball. Volpe scored two rushing touchdowns.
    Kittatinny running back Roman Volpe carries the ball. Volpe scored two rushing touchdowns. ( Photo: George Leroy Hunter)

Indian Hills rallied with two fourth-quarter touchdowns to defeat Kittatinny Regional, 17-13, in varsity football Friday, Sept. 25.

Kittatinny (1-3) struck first when running back Roman Volpe broke loose for a 55-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Lucas Inglima’s extra point gave the Cougars a 7-0 lead.

Indian Hills (3-2) struggled to generate offense during much of the first half but got on the board in the second quarter when Jack Birrer converted a 25-yard field goal.

Kittatinny responded with another long touchdown run by Volpe, this time a 64-yard scoring play. The Cougars missed the extra point but took a 13-7 lead into halftime.

Neither team scored in the third quarter.

Indian Hills mounted its comeback in the fourth. Quarterback Aiden Trainor connected with wide receiver Vincent Gribbin for a 42-yard touchdown. The extra point cut Kittatinny’s lead to 13-10.

Later in the quarter, Trainor threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver J.D. Ferrary, giving the Braves the lead and completing the comeback.