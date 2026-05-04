Kittatinny golf captains lead balanced effort

Leadership, in the form of captains on the roster is occurring across numerous grade levels for the Kittatinny High School golf team.

The 2026 captain for the Cougars are Michael Lombardo (senior), Waylon Harper (junior) and Ranger Harper (sophomore).

“Michael came into the program as a new golfer and has grown to one of the strongest players on the team,’’ Kittatinny coach Matt Majka said. “He loves the game and is incredibly helpful to younger players who are in the same shoes he was a couple of years ago. Ranger came into the program last year as a freshman and immediately established himself as one of our top players. He has a passion for the game, works year round to improve, and simply leads the team by example.

“Waylon is a natural leader. He is new to the team, after transferring from Don Bosco for this school year. While on the team he has taken a leadership role in managing the team’s social media presence, team communication and in helping to create a climate of honesty, hard work and success.’’

The hard work by the three captains has paid off on the course thus far this spring.

“Waylon and Ranger both have multiple rounds in the 30s, with Ranger’s best round coming at Farmstead, where he shot a one over par 36,’’ Majka said. “Waylon’s best round came at Hidden Acres, where he shot a two over par 37. Michael has consistently scored in the low 40s with his low round coming at Farmstead with a five-over-par 40.

“All three have found greater consistency since the beginning of the season. Golf is such a mental game. Every player goes through ups and downs throughout the season and these guys are no different. That being said they have done a wonderful job of keeping the off days within reason and have bounced back very quickly.’’

The ways in which the trio of captains aide their teammates is impressive to coach Majka.

“Even when the team isn’t running official practices, they are organizing rounds on the weekends, over spring break and over the summer,’’ Majka said. “With the help of Ranger and Waylon’s dad Brett Harper, they created a summer league for elementary and middle school kids. They met once a week at Hidden Acres, played some putting and chipping games and then played a round on the course.’’

Several golfers have contributed to an exciting and productive season for Kittatinny.

“Brothers Tucker and Cooper Crawn, transfer Ariston Oceja and veteran Zac Wallgren have rounded out the varsity squad and have been playing well,’’ Majka said. “Those four players have rotated into the last three spots in the varsity lineup and have each contributed scores that we have needed at some point in the season.’’

The Cougars are set to once again finish the year on a high note.

“For the past 10 years, we have ended the season with a two-man scramble tournament which we call the Pro-Am,’’ Majka said. “Typically, the players team up with a family member or friend and compete as a two person team. We either play this tournament at Hidden Acres or High Point Country Club, depending on the size of the tournament that year and then go to the Layton Hotel for dinner and awards.

“I would like to add that none of this would have been possible without the support of the Green Family at Hidden Acres, or the Johnson Family at Tee Performance Golf. They are both so supportive of our team and of youth golf in Sussex County. Golf can be a very expensive sport, which can be a challenge for new players, especially kids who do not come from golfing families. Both the Greens and the Johnsons provide these opportunities to the kids with little or no cost to them. Consequently, the players spend countless hours at both locations improving their game, building positive relationships and falling in love with golf.’’