Kittatinny seniors lead girls basketball push toward sectionals

The weather is starting to heat up outdoors and when it comes to high school basketball in the Garden State, with the NJSIAA playoffs right around the corner, the action on the court is heating up as well.

Helping guide the Kittatinny High School girls basketball program toward a berth in the upcoming Sectional Tournament are four well respected and highly capable senior leaders- Lina Hull (captain), Grace Nelson, Reese Redden (captains) and Katie Sajdak (captain).

“These young women are fantastic role models for their teammates and classmates,’’ Kittatinny coach Joshua Reed said. “They are always positive, optimistic, resilient and have demonstrated a great amount of mental toughness. They also take on the initiative and the challenges to improve their team and program at every turn.’’

All four leaders are getting positive things done both on the court and academically.

“Katie Sajdak is our Scholar Athlete this year for her class,’’ Reed said. “Reese Redden was awarded our National Girls and Women in Sports recipient this year. Lina is deciding between playing basketball at the next level for a Division III school. Grace Nelson also has had a very special career in her own right. Always showing tremendous growth and [is very coachable] to become the player she has become.

“In addition to being great athletes, they are equally as outstanding in the classroom carrying incredible GPA’s and are attending prestigious colleges or universities.’’

The improvements made by the four student athletes are honorable and is certainly noticed by the coaching staff.

“Throughout every practice, they always demonstrate incredible leadership,’’ Reed said. “Our entire team has undoubtedly improved in our playmaking ability and defensively. All have shown tremendous growth throughout their careers, always demonstrating how passionate they are about the game of basketball.’’

The positive interactions between the four seniors and their teammates are very inspiring for coach Reed.

“They are incredibly encouraging, always seeking opportunities to help their teammates with creative ideas and strategies to motivate the team to do better,’’ Reed said.

NOTES: Through Feb. 17, the Cougars had 13 overall wins with a record of 9-2 in the New Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Colonial Division...On Monday, Feb. 23, Kittatinny is scheduled to host Morristown-Beard...The Cougars advanced to the North 1 Group 1 Sectional Tournament last season and were defeated by two points by Butler...The first round of Sectionals get underway across the state on Feb. 24 and Feb. 25.