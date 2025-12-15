Lenape Valley boys, girls basketball teams ready for winter season

The Lenape Valley High School boys basketball teams are set to give their best effort at all times on the court this winter season.

Boys

The Patriots are set to play Boonton at home on Tuesday, Dec. 23.

“Our goals are to improve each day, trust the process and the results will follow,’’ Lenape Valley head coach Dan Moylan said.

Key returning players for the Patriots this winter season include Matt Akerman (forward, senior), Tyler Brennan (guard, senior), Ryan O’Toole (forward, senior), Isaac Smith-Lewis (guard, senior), Ben Sumski (forward, senior), Jackson McDonald (guard, junior) and Brailin Peralta (forward, junior).

Promising newcomers include Jacob Arnott (guard, senior), Kyler Bell (guard, senior), Mike Mariani (forward, senior), Jonathan O’Connor (forward, senior), Thomas Crispino (guard, junior) and Chris Thornton (guard, sophomore).

“Tyler Brennan is the returning captain,’’ Moylan said. “I believe the entire senior class has strong potential for leadership which will manifest itself on a daily basis.’’

The Patriots compete in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference.

“We feel that we can compete with any team in our Division,’’ Moylan said. “Dover were co-champs last year and return in the Colonial Division. We have a hard working group back this year who have put in a tremendous amount of work this summer and fall to prepare for the season.’’

Girls

The Patriots are scheduled to host Mountain Lakes on Dec. 22.

“The goal for the Lady Patriots this season is to stay competitive within the Division and continue growing as a cohesive, unified program,’’ Lenape Valley head coach Jamie LoBue said. “Seniors Lexie Esposito, Elizabeth Gaudreau, Sydney Alderson and Maria Laverede have put in tremendous work this off-season. Lexie will continue to lead the team with her aggressive defense, while Sydney sets the tone with her offensive assists. Their leadership, commitment and drive have helped shape a positive and competitive culture for the future of Lady Patriots basketball.’’

Sophomores Hope Catalano and Samantha Williams are also key returning varsity tested student athletes for Lenape Valley.

Promising newcomers include Noelle Spatola (junior, guard) and Michaela Dennehy (sophomore, guard).

Lenape Valley finished up with double digits wins (11) during the 2024-2025 season with a mark of 6-4 in the challenging Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Freedom Division.

They also advanced to the NJSIAA North 1 Group 1 Sectional Tournament quarterfinal round as the No. 9 seed before being defeated by No. 1 seed Park Ridge. In the first round of the Sectionals, the Lady Patriots topped eighth seeded Emerson Boro.

“The Lady Patriots will be a young and energetic team this season,’’ LoBue said. “After graduating seven talented seniors, we know we have big shoes to fill. But the excitement, commitment and enthusiasm from this group make the future incredibly bright.’’