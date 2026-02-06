Lenape Valley cheer team places 14th at national championship

The Lenape Valley Regional High School cheerleading team placed 14th in the nation after competing at the National High School Cheerleading Championship in Orlando, Fla., one of the sport’s top events.

The 22-member squad entered the competition as regional and state champions and advanced to the finals in a field of 77 teams in its division. Only 22 teams qualified for the final round.

Lenape Valley was one of two New Jersey teams to reach the finals, representing the state on the national stage.

The team is led by head coach Mariah Millan and assistant coaches Veronica Blazier and Anna Verdon.