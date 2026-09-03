Lenape Valley, Kittatinny girls soccer set sights on postseason success

Local high school girls soccer programs are working hard to achieve their goals on the field throughout the 2026 season.

Lenape Valley

The Patriots are scheduled to host Dover on Monday, Sept. 14.

“Our goals are to win our conference and get to the quarterfinals of county and states,’’ Lenape Valley head coach Mark Griff said.

Key returning players include Danielle Botto and Krystal Morales.

“Danielle and Krystal are both captains,’’ Griff said. “Dani, a senior, and Krystal, a junior, both are midfielders. I will be looking toward my captains for leadership as I have a mix of young and veteran talent so hopefully we will be able to work well together.’’

Promising newcomers include Alexis Demiglio (sophomore, defender), Kyleigh Hoffman (freshman, forward), Riley Stewart (freshman, forward) and Maya Leweski (freshman, midfielder).

Lenape Valley competes in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Freedom Division with Vernon, Newton, Hackettstown, High Point and Kittatinny.

“We had a rebuilding year last year but this year I think we will be the strongest in our conference and make a good run in the postseason,’’ Griff said. “I think Jefferson and Dover will have good teams this year.’’

Kittatinny

The Cougars are scheduled to welcome High Point on Thursday, Sept. 10.

Among the key returning players are Ceallaigh Fearon (junior, midfield, All League Honorable Mention in 2025), Eleanor Deckert (junior, midfield), Haidyn Hough (junior, full back), Victoria Hull (junior, midfield), Emma McEvilly (junior, full back), Audrey Inglima (junior, forward), Sydney McManus (junior, full back), Juliana Regenthal (sophomore, goal keeper), Hailey Allen (sophomore, midfield) and Maci Lubeck (sophomore, forward).

Promising newcomers include Brooke Allen (sophomore, full back), Piper Hess (sophomore, midfield), Hannah Truesdell (sophomore, midfield) and Savannah DeMartini (freshman, midfield).

Kittatinny advanced to the first round of the NJSIAA North 1 Group 1 Sectional Tournament in 2025. They compete in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) along with Newton, Lenape Valley, Hackettstown, High Point and Vernon.