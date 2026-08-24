Lenape Valley boys soccer eyes NJAC Colonial Division title

Not just a winning season, but one containing many huge victories and memorable moments may very well be in store for the Lenape Valley High School boys soccer program.

The Patriots are scheduled to host Vernon on Tuesday, September 1.

“After graduating a significant number of seniors last season, our program enters this year with a number of new faces eager to compete, put in the work and earn starting roles,’’ Lenape Valley coach Pete Scholl said. “This season will be centered on building strong team chemistry, and our players have worked hard throughout the preseason to develop that connection. I don’t think it’s overly ambitious to strive for a conference championship this year, and I would like to see this team make it past the first round of the State Tournament.’’

Key returning Patriots include Raymond Fromme (senior, midfield/striker, two goals in 2025), Brailin Peralta (senior, defense, three goals in 2025), Liam Shortino (senior, midfield, one goal in 2025), David Panach (junior, defense), Jakob Velasco (junior, striker/midfield, 16 goals, four assists in 2025), Mathias Urena Barrantes (senior, midfield), Donovan Vergano (junior, defense), Jacob Ruppert (senior, defense) and Lucas Sanders (sophomore, midfield).

Newcomers to the varsity roster include Max Hathaway (junior, midfield), Christian Monroy (junior, defense), Devin Demiglio (sophomore, midfield), Sina Ozbay (sophomore, midfield) and Mathew Lesnowski (sophomore, defense).

“We will look to captains Brailin Peralta and Jakob Velasco to provide leadership this season,’’ Scholl said. “They will set the tempo of drills in practice and be a commanding presence on the field during games. These two young men have really stepped up to the plate this summer, organizing the boys in pickup games and drills to make sure we are ready for our season. I will also be looking to veteran players who have been with me for two seasons already, like David Panach to hold a standard for the team and help guide new additions to the team.’’

Lenape Valley tallied an overall record of 10-8-1 with a mark of 8-2 in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Colonial Division in 2025. They advanced to the NJSIAA North 1 Group 1 Sectional Tournament where they were defeated by Bergen Charter last year.

This year the Patriots compete in the Colonial Division along with Vernon, Hopatcong, Jefferson, Kittatinny and Sussex Tech.

“I think we are in a building year, but are still contenders for the Division title,’’ Scholl said. “I know we will have our work cut out for us; some of the other teams, such as Jefferson, are well coached and hard working. If the boys give it their all in each of our training sessions, I think we stand a chance.

“Jefferson is the team that comes to mind first when thinking of our Divisional rivals. As previously stated, they are always well coached, and have proven to be a great program over the years. I still never count out any of the other teams as things can change rapidly from year to year.’’