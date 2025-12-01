Lenape Valley swim teams set sights on division titles, state qualification

With a sense of team unity and a sincere focus on both the individual as well as relay events, the Lenape Valley High School swimming program (girls and boys teams) are getting well prepared for the winter season.

The Patriots are scheduled to face Kittatinny at the Kittatinny High School Aquatics Center on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Key returning varsity experienced student athletes returning for the Patriots this year include Cailin Brennan (senior, backstroke), Savannah Becker (junior, freestyle), Jessica Bongiorno (junior, butterfly), Ashley Herman (senior, freestyle), Peyton Noe (senior, freestyle), Tim Jecko (sophomore, butterfly), Grayson Petrie (senior, freestyle) and Mackenzie Walsh (sophomore, backstroke).

Among the promising newcomers working hard to make a positive impression on the varsity level for Lenape Valley are Avery Brennan (freshman, breaststroke) and Erin Winkelman (freshman, breaststroke).

The more experienced competitive swimmers on the roster will be looked upon as leaders for the program this winter season.

“I am looking at Greyson Petrie and Cailin Brennan as our team leaders,’’ Lenape Valley coach Jessica Jacobellis said. “They are both returning varsity swimmers who excel in many different events. They are not only gifted athletes but they are leaders to our underclassmen as well and will guide them through the upcoming swim season.’’

The Patriots finished with very good 3-1 and 5-0 dual meet records for the girls and boys teams, respectively, last season.

They have lofty goals this winter indoor season.

“I would like to see both the boys and girls team qualify for the (NJSIAA) Team States,’’ Jacobellis said. “Last season they both just missed the qualifying cut but this season is looking a lot more positive.’’

Lenape Valley competes in the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) North Division.

“I am hoping for both the boys and girls teams to repeat as NJAC North Division champs,’’ Jacobellis said. “The boys’ team is lacking in depth this season but we still have a ton of talent within the program. The teams to beat within our division this year will be Kittatinny and Pope John.’’