Molfetto wins bronze in triple jump

Sophia Molfetto took home the bronze medal in the triple jump, Peyton Berg was fourth in the discus and Justin Bair finished eighth in the triple jump to pace the Kittatinny Regional High School boys and girls squads at the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex track championships on Monday, May 13 at Hunterdon Central in Flemington.

Molfetto had an effort of 34-0.5 in the triple jump, while Berg had a throw of 97-9 in the discus. Bair had a leap of 39-8 in the triple jump.

Other top 10 finishers for Kittatinny were Holly Sajdak (ninth in 100-meter hurdles) and Samantha Ruitenberg (eighth in high jump).

Here’s how other Kittatinny teams fared last week:

Baseball

Gabe Ingalls went 2-for-3 with a double, two walks, two RBI and teamed with Tucker Lockburner to combine on a three-hitter to lift Kittatinny to a 10-0 victory over Morris Hills on Thursday afternoon, May 16 in Rockaway.

Eddie Deckert went 3-for-5 with a triple, two RBI and two runs; Cole Davis singled in two runs and scored; and Mason Dube doubled in two runs and scored to fuel the 13-hit attack.

Ingalls struck out four, walked three and didn’t allow a hit in the first five innings before Lockburner surrendered three hits and one walk in the final two frames.

Kittatinny, 14-8 overall, finished atop the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference (NJAC) Colonial Division with a 9-1 record.

Softball

Naila Watley-Gonzalez went 3-for-5 with a double, three RBI and two runs; Kinya Kajogo was 2-for 4 with a double and three RBI; Kayleigh Mastroeni doubled and scored twice; and Tasha Hornung was 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run as Kittatinny bowed to Parsippany, 20-10, on May 13 at home.

Hornung leads the Rangers (3-16) this season with 24 hits, 18 runs, six doubles and two triples.

Boys lacrosse

Kittatinny completed its regular season with an 11-4 loss at Madison there Friday afternoon, May 17.

The Rangers (2-14) were led offensively by Mike Strong (nine goals, 14 assists), Matt Stenderowicz (17 goals, two assist), Carter Festa (14 goals, two assists), Niko Martinez (seven goals, eight assists), Greg Roycroft (seven goals, three assists), Callum Trilling (four goals) and Aran Kover (one goal).

Girls lacrosse

Emilie Woollen (four goals, one assist, two draw controls), Cameron Volpe (three goals, two assist, three ground balls, three draw controls), Laney Keates (three goals, seven ground balls, five draw controls), Olivia Lombardo (three goals, two assists, five ground balls, five draw controls), Erin Hennion (three goals, one assist, four ground balls, two draw controls), Julie Curtis (one goal) and Megan Williver (one goal) keyed Kittatinny to an 18-8 victory over St. Elizabeth at home May 17.

Kittatinny (8-10) received six saves from Sophia Belardo (six goals) and four saves from Kylie Trilling.

Boys tennis

Dylan Zupkay (first singles), Ryan Hudock (second singles), Rutger Vitez (third singles), Jayden Niemasz and Andrew Mehringer (first doubles), and Jacob Autore and Dan Mauro (second doubles) all won by straight sets as Kittatinny defeated Lenape Valley, 5-0, on May 14 at home.

Kittatinny improved to 12-1 overall and 11-0 in the NJAC Colonial Division.