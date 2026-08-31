Newton Braves youth football and cheer rally community ahead of new season

The Newton Braves Youth Football and Cheer program kicked off the upcoming season with a pep rally that brought together players, cheerleaders, coaches, families, volunteers and community members for an evening of school spirit and Braves pride.

About 160 football players and 70 cheerleaders participated in the event, along with their families and supporters. The gathering gave the children an opportunity to come together as one program, celebrate the upcoming season and create memories before games officially begin.

The pep rally featured food, vendors, activities for children, music and games while highlighting the time and effort that goes into making the Newton Braves program possible.

Cheer Director Kellie Belits, who organized and led the pep rally, said she was proud of how the evening came together.

“I am so proud of everything our kids accomplished and of the incredible community that came together to make this night so special,” Belits said. “We have such an amazing group of cheerleaders, football players, coaches, families and volunteers, and seeing everyone come together was truly something special.”

Newton Braves Youth Football and Cheer League President Bill Young said the program’s mission extends beyond what happens on the field.

“Our goal is to give our kids a place where they can learn teamwork, discipline, commitment, and how to handle both success and adversity,” Young said.

Young said seeing players, cheerleaders, coaches, parents, volunteers and families together at the pep rally demonstrated what makes the program special.

“It takes an entire community to provide these opportunities for our kids, and I’m extremely proud of the people who give their time to make it happen,” Young said. “At the end of the day, we want our kids to have fun, make lifelong memories, and leave the Newton Braves better prepared for whatever comes next in their lives.”

With roughly 230 young athletes participating in football and cheer, the program gives children throughout the community an opportunity to build friendships, learn valuable life lessons and be part of something larger than themselves.