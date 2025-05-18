Sports roundup: Braves beat Belvidere

Mason Bucci went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI, two runs and a walk and Hunter Wolfe was 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run to power the Newton High School baseball team to a 10-1 victory over Belvidere at Thursday afternoon, May 15.

Bucci also started the game on the mound, allowing just one hit and one walk while striking out seven in the first five innings. He then yielded to Ben Knehr, who struck out four and walked two in the final two frames.

Aiding the offense were James Marotta (2-for-4, RBI, run), Maxwell Maslowski (double, two runs), Ryan Bollette (two runs, walk), Brandon Taylor (2-for-3, walk, run), Braxton Guerra (2-for-3, RBI) and Daniel Mountford (1-for-2, walk, run).

Newton (12-9) has won a season-high four games in a row and will play at Jefferson at 4 p.m. Thursday, May 22.

Here’s how other Newton teams have fared recently:

Outdoor track

Caitlyn Neill finished seventh in the 800-meter run in 59.77, Sahara Periera was eighth in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:09.30 and Kyle Dickson was seventh in the high jump with an effort of 5-10 to pace the Newton outdoor track teams at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 championships Friday, May 16 and Saturday, May 17 at Vernon Township High School.

Softball

Jaida Long was 2-for-3 with a double, a home run, four RBI and a run; Jordyn Young doubled in two runs and scored; and Bella Deleon singled twice and scored twice to key the Braves’ 7-4 victory over Kittatinny there May 13.

Long also pitched a three-hitter with seven strikeouts in earning the win in the circle.

A day earlier, Newton claimed the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference Colonial Division championship with a 14-0, five-inning win at Hopatcong.

Jaclyn Vena was 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs; Long was 2-for-2 with a double, three RBI and two runs; and Deleon was 2-for-3 with an RBI and three RBI to key the win.

Newton (10-9) will play at Mendham at 4 p.m. Friday, May 23 in its regular-season finale.

Boys lacrosse

Newton equaled its longest winning streak of the season when it won its fourth game in a row, 9-7, over Kittatinny there May 16.

Ty Guzzo had three goals and two assists; Max Faye and Matt Ellsworth each had a goal and an assist; and Evan Cotter had 10 ground balls and won 15-of-19 face-offs to steer the win.

Newton also completed a perfect 6-0 mark in winning the Pooley Division of the New Jersey Interscholastic Lacrosse League.

The Braves will play at Parsippany Hills at 4:30 p.m. May 22.

Boys tennis

Ryan Marschall (second singles), Diego Pena (third singles), Justin Evanski and Pawel Macikowski (first doubles), and Nasen Cruz and Troy Dawson (second doubles) each won in straight sets as Newton posted a 4-1 victory over Vernon there May 12.

Newton (5-8) was scheduled to play its season finale at 4 p.m. Monday, May 19 at Wallkill Valley.

Boys golf

Nick Deiorio shot a team-low 77 and was followed by Jack Youngs (79), JT Kurilko (86) and Nick Kurilko (92) for Newton in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Tournament on May 8 at Farmstead Golf and Country Club in Lafayette.

Deiorio finished in seventh place overall. The Braves (14-8) finished with 334 strokes in fifth place of 18 competing schools.

Girls golf

Haley Morodan carded a 34, good for a tie for 13th place overall, to lead Newton in the H/W/S Championships on May 14 at Architects Golf Club in Phillipsburg.