Sports roundup: Braves beat Sussex Tech, 13-7

Maxwell Maslowski went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, a walk, four RBI and two runs; Mason Bucci was 2-for-5 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs; and Ryan Bollette singled, doubled twice, drove in two runs and scored once to pace the Newton High School baseball team to a 13-7 victory over Sussex Tech there Wednesday, April 16.

Brandon Taylor added two singles, an RBI and two runs; Matthew Siegel singled in two runs and scored; Daniel Mountford walked and scored twice; Hunter Wolfe singled twice and scored a run; and Ben Knehr struck out seven, walked three and allowed just one hit and no runs in 3.1 innings of work.

The Braves are now 5-4 overall and 5-1 in the Colonial Division of the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference.

Newton will play at Kittatinny at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 26.

Here’s how other Newton teams have fared recently:

Softball

Jaida Long pitched a six-inning, two-hitter with 11 strikeouts and six walks; Isabella Rubino went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk, two RBI and a run; and Jordyn Long was 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run to power Newton to a 10-0 victory over Hopatcong at home Monday, April 14.

Aubrey Sawler was 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run; Emma Trout went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs; Mackenzie Greenhalgh singled, walked, drove in a run and scored; and Jaclyn Vena and Chesney Walsh each singled and scored a run to round out the 10-hit attack.

Newton (4-4) will play host to North Warren at 9 a.m. Thursday, April 24.

Boys lacrosse

The Braves earned their third straight one-goal victory when they edged Delaware Valley, 7-6, at home April 16.

Newton was led by Matt Ellsworth (three goals, two assists, three ground balls), Ty Guzzo (two goals, one assist, three ground balls), Max Faye (one goal, one assist), Ethan Collier (one goal), Paul Reinhart (two assists, 10 ground balls), Evan Cotter (two ground balls, won 6-of-12 face-offs), Reid Corino (one assist, seven ground balls), Joey Gallucci (four ground balls), Sean Carson (three ground balls), Ryan Corino (three ground balls), Alex Karr (two ground balls) and goalie CJ Wojtach (nine saves).

Newton (6-2) also defeated Morris Hills, 8-7, at home April 9 and downed Roxbury, 6-5, there April 11.

Guzzo leads the team with 25 goals and six assists, with Ellsworth (21 goals, nine assists) and Faye (12 goals, 10 assists) also reaching double figures in goals this spring.

Newton was slated to play at Lenape Valley at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 23.

Boys tennis

Jack Boffa (first singles), Justin Evanski (third singles) and the team of Pawel Macikowski and Matt Miranda (first doubles) each won their respective matches in three sets as Newton earned a 3-2 victory over Wallkill Valley there April 16.

Newton (4-3) is scheduled to meet Sparta at home at 4 p.m. Monday, April 28.

Boys golf

Nick Kurilko and Nick Deiorio each shot an 84 and were followed by Jack Youngs (89) and Andrew Niemynski (90) as Newton placed 15th overall at the 10th KGOLF Classic on Thursday, April 17 at Berkshire Valley Golf Course in Oak Ridge.

The Braves (8-3) have a match with Jefferson at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 29 at the Newton Country Club

Girls golf

Newton earned its first victory of the season with a 233-237 decision over Randolph on April 7 at the Newton Country Club.

The Braves (1-5) were led by Haley Morodan, who shot a match-low 49; Tamara Taylor (55); Kayla Dione (62); Luci Munoz (67); Hannan Neal (70); and Mary Riley (70).

Newton will meet Jefferson at 4 p.m. April 29 at the Newton Country Club.