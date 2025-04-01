Sports roundup: Braves win first 2 matches

The Newton High School boys tennis team got off to a fast start in its 2025 campaign, registering victories over Hopatcong and Lenape Valley last week.

The Braves (2-0) won at Hopatcong, 5-0, on Tuesday, March 25 as Jack Boffa (first singles), Ryan Marschall (second singles) and Diego Pena (third singles) each won in straight sets and the doubles teams of Justin Evanski and Pawel Macikowski (first) and Troy Dawson and Tyler Ramos-Womack (second) won by forfeit.

In Newton’s 4-1 home decision over Lenape Valley on Thursday, March 27, Marschall, Pena, and Evanski and Macikowski each won in straight sets, with Dawson and Ramos-Womack earning a three-set victory at second doubles.

Newton, which was 9-5 a year ago, will play at Kittatinny at 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 8.

Here’s how other Newton teams fared recently:

Boys lacrosse

Ty Guzzo totaled six goals and an assist; Matt Ellsworth scored four times and had four ground balls; and Reid Corino added six assists and three ground balls to pace Newton to a 15-3 victory over High Point at home March 27.

Ethan Collier (one goal, two assists), Matthew Thiel (one goal, one assist), Alex Karr (one goal), Damien Thoresen (one goal), Joey Gallucci (one goal), Evan Cotter (won 9-of-15 faceoffs) and CJ Wojtach (seven saves) aided the decision.

The Braves (1-1) return juniors Max Faye (40 goals, 24 assists) and Ellsworth (35 goals, 30 assists) from last year’s 12-8 squad.

Newton will play at Hackettstown at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 5 before hosting Pope John at 4:30 p.m. Monday, April 7.

Baseball

Seniors Ryan Bollette (25 hits, 11 runs), Mason Bucci (25 hits, 16 RBI, 17 runs), Maxwell Maslowski (27 hits, 20 runs, 11 RBI), James Marotta (12 hits, 11 walks) and Brandon Taylor (17 hits, 13 runs, 12 RBI) and sophomore Hunter Wolfe (19 hits, 16 runs, 11 RBI, 11 walks) all return as Newton looks to improve on last year’s 7-19 campaign.

The Braves are scheduled to play host to Hackettstown at 4 p.m. Friday, April 4 before playing at Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. April 7.

Softball

The Braves, 9-14 last season, are slated to play at Dover at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 3 before playing at Wallkill Valley at 4 p.m. April 8.

Sophomore Jaida Long (30 hits, 23 RBI, 17 runs) and junior Jordyn Young (27 hits, 25 runs, 16 RBI, 11 walks) are two key players back from last year’s squad for head coach Paul Filan.

Boys golf

Nick Deiorio shot a match-low 39 and Nick Kurilko shot a 44 to lead Newton to a 181-224 victory over North Warren on Tuesday, March 25 at Blair Academy.

Deiorio also shot a 39, followed by Kurilko (41), Caden Armstrong (42) and Devlin Schmid (44), as Newton defeated Roxbury, 166-189, on Monday, March 24 at the Newton Country Club.

The Braves (2-2) will meet Lenape Valley at 4 p.m. April 7 at Newton High School.

Girls golf

Haley Morodan shot a match-low 53, but Newton was edged by Sparta, 230-243, on March 26 at the Newton Country Club.

The Braves (2-2) also were paced by Kayla Dione, who shot a 61, and Luci Munoz, who shot a 63, in the setback.