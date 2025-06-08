Sports roundup: Patriots lose, 15-2, in quarterfinal

Tyler Brennan collected a goal and an assist and Steven Moodie added a goal, but 10th-seeded Lenape Valley Regional High School saw its season conclude with a 15-2 loss to second-seeded Ramsey in the quarterfinal round of the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) North Jersey, Group 1 tournament there Monday, June 2.

Kevin Giusti had four ground balls and won 4-of-10 face-offs; Joel Berkowicz won 5-of-10 face-offs; and goalie Jack Phelps stopped 22 shots for the Patriots (11-10).

Lenape Valley, which finished 3-3 and in third place in the Pooley Division of the New Jersey Interscholastic Lacrosse League, was led offensively this spring by Chase De Oliveira (48 goals, 17 assists, 37 ground balls), Brennan (23 goals, 36 assists, 35 ground balls), Dylan Fowler (27 goals, 24 assists, 52 ground balls), Giusti (16 goals, 22 assists, 65 ground balls), Mason Nikituk (24 goals, three assists), Colby Van Tuyl (11 goals, 11 assists, 28 ground balls), Lucas Sarnella (45 ground balls), and Moodie (38 ground balls).

Phelps finished with 265 saves this year.

Outdoor track

Gina Quarranttey placed 11th in the girls triple jump with an effort of 36-8 and Maxwell Yanagi was 25th in the boys triple jump to pace Lenape Valley at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 4 at Pennsauken High School.