Sports roundup: Quarranttey, Yanagi win silver

Gina Quarranttey placed second in the girls triple jump with a leap of 35-5 and Maxwell Yanagi was second in the boys triple jump with an effort of 44-11.75 to lead the Lenape Valley Regional High School outdoor track team at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Group 1 Championships on Friday, May 30 and Saturday, May 31 at Franklin High School in Somerset.

Quarranttey also placed 10th in the long jump with a leap of 14-10.75 and Viola Womack was 10th in the 200-meter dash in 27.27.

Herer’s how other Lenape valley teams fared recently:

Boys golf

Senior Kieran Marone shot a 77 to capture the individual championship at the Sussex Cup on May 27 at the par-72, 18-hole High Point Golf Course in Montague.

Lenape Valley as a team placed ninth in the 10-team field. Other competing Patriots included Cameron Honigsberg (94), Matthew Weber (102) and Dylan Scheller (106).

Marone, who finished second by two strokes in the Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex tournament May 8, also won the Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference tournament by carding a 73 on May 22 at Flanders Valley Blue and White Courses in Mount Olive.

Baseball

Michael Parker singled in Chris Zander with his team’s only run as 13th-seeded Lenape Valley bowed to fourth-seeded Wallkill Valley, 3-1, in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament May 27 in Hamburg.

Marc Pavese, Ty Dellicker and Hunter Clouse each added a single for Lenape Valley (11-12).

Softball

Callie Stevenson’s second-inning home run provided 15th-seeded Lenape Valley with a one-run lead, but the Patriots bowed to 10th-seeded Hawthorne, 3-1, in the quarterfinal round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 1, Group 1 tournament there May 30.

Lenape Valley (6-15) had advanced by upsetting second-seeded Wallington, 5-4, in a first-round game May 29.

Michaela Dennehy was 2-for-4 with a triple, an RBI and a run; Stevenson went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run; Sydney Stansfield was 2-for-4 with a double and a run; Ava Hosonitz went 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run; Sarah O’Reilly singled twice and scored; and Lexie Esposito singled, walked and drove in a run to pace the offense.

Boys lacrosse

Chase De Oliveira scored his second goal of the game late in overtime to lift 10th-seeded Lenape valley to a 10-9 victory over seventh-seeded Mahwah in the opening round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 1 tournament there Thursday, May 29.

The Patriots (11-9) are slated to play at second-seeded Ramsey in a sectional quarterfinal Monday, June 2.

Lenape Valley was led offensively by Kevin Giusti (three goals, one assist), Colby Van Tuyl (two goals), Dylan Fowler (two goals, one assist) and Mason Nikituk (one goal, one assist) with goalie Jack Phelps making 15 saves to anchor the defense.

Girls lacrosse

Addison Coles collected two goals, eight draw controls, three ground balls an a forced turnover, but 12th-seeded Lenape Valley dropped an 18-2 decision to fifth-seeded Verona in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Group 1 tournament there May 29.

Boys tennis

Lenape Valley’s 2025 campaign concluded with a 5-0 loss to Glen Ridge in the first round of the NJSIAA North Jersey, Section 2, Group 1 tournament there May 24.

Sean Palermo (first singles), Jake Palermo (second singles), Noah DeKnight (third singles), Jacob Schnetzer and Auric Escheik (first doubles), and Zion Niampi and Joshua Spahl (second doubles) all competed for the Patriots (6-10).