Strasser 7th at Meet of Champions

Newton High School senior Stella Strasser closed out her season by placing seventh in the pole vault with an effort of 11-0 at the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association (NJSIAA) Meet of Champions on Wednesday, June 12 at Pennsauken High School.

Hannah Byrd-Leitner of Moorestown won the event with a vault of 13-02.

Strasser earned her invitation to the M of C by placing fourth with an effort of 11-0 at the NJSIAA Group 2 championships June 7-8 at Delsea High School in Franklinville.

She also vaulted a height of 11-0 to win the event at the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 championships May 31-June 1 at Vernon Township High School.

Lenape Valley track

Maxwell Yanagi, a junior at Lenape Valley Regional High School, finished 14th in the triple jump with a leap of 43-7.25 at the NJSIAA Meet of Champions.

He qualified for the M of C by placing third in the triple jump at the Group 2 championships with an effort of 44-11.5 on June 7-8.