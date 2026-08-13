250th Black Sabbath

The frenzied pounding of heavy metal’s musical beat,

Turns off sensitive ears to the lyrics soulful heartbeat.

The daunting protest lyrics demand musical chaos,

Both in sync for the eternal human meaning pathos.

The 1968 English rock band Black Sabbath,

A most fitting appellation for our current heartland.

“Black” as sinister and “Sabbath” as a worship day,

A warning oxymoron that their lyrics convey.

In the “War Pigs” song “Politicians hide themselves away”,

As heard in the “Wicked World” and “God is Dead?” dismay,

“Children of the Grave”, “Paranoid” and “Heaven and Hell”,

All titles prophesizing man’s catastrophes groundswell.

“Black” “Sabbath” is the Christian message of heavy metal,

The dark forecast of our human spirit to unsettle!

George Kibildis

Sparta