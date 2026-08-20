250th ‘Whataboutism’

Are not we all tired of “Whataboutism”?

A pejorative retort as obstructionism.

To not answer an accusation but to deflect,

To avoid honesty and the search for truth misdirect.

When an indicative question is not answered,

But with an aggressive counter question retorted.

It’s a “red herring” and “double standard” distraction,

Revealing a defensive self-hypocrisy reaction.

To repeat, repeat and repeat to deceive another’s mind,

We need question why and the true answer find.

Do not judge without reason another’s proclaimed sin,

But need to challenge fairly for justice to win.

A rhetorical evasion with malice unique,

“Whataboutism” a political propaganda doublespeak.

George Kibildis

Sparta