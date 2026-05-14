Great time of year to walk trails

What a great time of the year to take walks on our trails in Sussex County. The temperature is perfect, humidity is low, and all the flying insects like gnats and mosquitoes are at a minimum. On our walk last week, between Plotts and Swartswood Roads, we were pleased to see dead and fallen trees removed, but astounded to see that the woodchips generated were left in thick mats on the sides of the trail smothering any ground cover or the homes for small animals. Why not use the wood chips to cover the trail and create a cushioned surface? Or collect the chips and piled them somewhere so people can use them in their gardens? I believe that would be a better and more natural way of managing our beautiful trails.

Mary Rapuano

Newton