No data center

This is a call to action to all Andover Township residents! A data center is being planned on Stickles Pond Rd at the former airport. Some questionable activity concerning township officials regarding this deal being cut in secrecy has come to light. The overwhelming majority of Andover Township residents oppose this poorly thought out proposal due to its inevitable impacts including light pollution, noise pollution, excessive water usage, emissions, inconsistency with the master plan and character of our community.

How do we stop the data center?

The first step is to show up! On Thursday, May 7th at 7:30 p.m., at The Barn at Hillside Park, we need every Andover Township resident to attend the Township Committee meeting and speak. Vocalize your opposition and make specific demands of the Township Committee. Before the application is received, we must demand that the committee repeal all language from anything previously passed that permits data center construction, and demand that they ban data centers within the township altogether, as they just did in Phillipsburg. They can do it. They do not want to do it. We have to make them do the right thing for the community. Now. We are running out of time. We have to get this done before there is an applicant, and they have had an applicant lined up for quite some time, as citizens have discovered through their exhaustive online research, not by any clear disclosures from township officials. This is the disturbing part. Township officials appear to have intentionally kept this quiet, possibly for reasons that are not above board. Because of these shenanigans, I have decided to run for Andover Township Committee, and I’m currently collecting signatures to get on the ballot in November as an independent candidate. I’ll be outside The Barn from 6:45 - 7:30 p.m. before the meeting collecting signatures on my ballot petition, so stop by and help me get on the ballot, and we’ll stop the data center together. Attend the next township council meeting and make your demands heard! Together, we can stop the data center.

Ken Collins

Newton