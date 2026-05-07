Planet Networks Nears Goal of Connecting Nearly All Sussex County Homes with Fiber

After years of construction across Sussex County, N.J., Planet Networks Founder and CEO Robert Boyle said the company is entering the final stretch of its ambitious fiber-optic buildout.

“We’ve been building for about eight years now in Sussex County,” Boyle said. “It’s a massive undertaking.”

The company, which has operated locally for more than 30 years, began its fiber expansion in 2017. Today, Boyle says more than 70% of the construction throughout the county is complete, with a goal of making fiber available to approximately 95% of Sussex County homes by year’s end.

Several municipalities already have broad availability. All locations reached by aerial utility poles in Byram, Branchville, Franklin, Hamburg, Hampton, Hardyston, Lafayette, Newton, Ogdensburg, Sparta, Stanhope, Stillwater, and Sussex have service available today.

Andover, Green, and Fredon have 100% service availability, including all aerial and underground locations. Some parts of Sandyston remain unbuilt for now. Construction in Montague has not started and will not begin until Planet receives approval to place an equipment hut.

Construction is now wrapping up in Wantage and Frankford, where crews are finishing remaining sections of the network. “Planet’s in-house construction crews take great pride in building the best network possible because we live here, too,” Boyle said.

Unlike traditional providers, Planet Networks has built its system entirely from scratch, installing all new fiber-optic lines rather than relying on aging infrastructure.

“Other networks were made for landline phones or cable TV. Our fiber network was built for the internet,” Boyle said.

Fiber uses light to transmit data, delivering greater reliability and faster speeds needed for modern internet use, from streaming and gaming to remote work.

The final phases of construction will focus on harder-to-reach areas, including underground networks and properties that require additional permissions or coordination. Apartment buildings, multi-unit properties, and condos across the county require landlord or HOA approval before installation can begin.

As a result, Boyle said making fiber available to 100% of homes will likely take longer and depend on factors outside the company’s control.

Even so, Boyle said the company’s goal remains to make high-quality internet service available to every home in Sussex County.

“We’re not done yet,” he said. “But we’re getting closer every day.”

To check availability or learn more, visit https://planet.net/