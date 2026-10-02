Brandon Davis brings Backroads and Barn Tour to Milk Street Distillery

Friday, Oct. 9

Starting at 6 p.m., Ciro Patti performs his melodies at the Lafayette House, 75 Route 15.

The Tennessee Honey Band adds country flair to Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden, 447 NJ-284, starting at 7 p.m.

At 8 p.m., catch Katie Gerhold’s solo set at the Sparta Pour House, 43 Center St., or hear Scott Ivory’s blend of rock, reggae, funk, soul, and Top 40 covers alongside original tunes at Krogh’s Restaurant & Brew Pub, 23 White Deer Plaza.

Saturday, Oct. 10

The Sparta Farmers Market, 89 S. Sparta Ave., starts the morning with a 10 a.m. set from Rose 6.

Later, at 6 p.m., Dave & John serve up acoustic favorites at the Lafayette House.

At 7 p.m., Sons of Hudson play classic country, classic rock, and original songs at Milk Street Distillery, 1 Milk St. At the same time, Banned for Life kicks off a high-energy set at Skylands, while Rich Ortiz performs acoustic songs at McQ’s Pub at Lake Lenape, 165 Andover Sparta Rd.

At the Newton Theatre, 234 Spring St., SoulShine – An Allman Brothers Experience takes the stage at 8 p.m. This special group of seasoned New York musicians delivers the seminal Allman Brothers catalog of singalongs and jams. Tickets are available at skypac.org.

Sunday, Oct. 11

Skylands Craft Beer & Wine Garden hosts Steve Coombs for an afternoon acoustic set at 3 p.m.

At 7 p.m., the Newton Theatre welcomes The Del McCoury Band to its stage. Relish the bluegrass and Appalachian songs. Tickets are available at skypac.org.

Tuesday, Oct. 13

Krogh’s Restaurant opens its mic for open mic night at 8:30 p.m. All are welcome!

Thursday, Oct. 15

The Brandon Davis Backroads and Barn Tour stops at Milk Street Distillery at 5 p.m. Davis’ tour celebrates not only music but also the people, places, and small businesses that make communities like Branchville so special. Tickets for this fun night are available through tickettailor.com.

At 6 p.m., Industry Kitchen + Bar, 6 N Village Blvd., welcomes Rich Ortiz for a solo set. At 6:30 p.m., James Margolis delivers a special night of originals plus blues, folk, jazz, and soul classics at Krogh’s.