Wild West City adds live music, line dancing and Civil War encampment

Live music, country line dancing and a step back into Civil War history are on the August schedule at Wild West City.

The Golden Nugget Saloon will host two evenings of music and dancing Aug. 28-29 as part of the western-themed amusement park’s expanded nighttime entertainment schedule.

On Friday, Aug. 28, The Harrison Duo, a husband-and-wife musical group, will perform a variety of genres on multiple instruments. Christian and Jennifer Harrison tour throughout the tri-state area and create the sound of a full band as a duo. The concert is free.

On Saturday, Aug. 29, DJ Tina Marie of Whiskey Crossing will host an evening of country line dancing. Special guest instructor Boots & Bling will offer three lessons, with dancing by request continuing throughout the evening.

The line dancing event will have a $10 cover charge.

Doors open at 5 p.m. for both events, with music beginning at 7 p.m. Food and beverages, including soft drinks and specialty drinks from the full bar, will be available.

A final music event featuring the Burnt Mills High Rollers is scheduled for Sept. 25.

Before the music weekend, Wild West City will host its annual Civil War encampment Aug. 22-23. Civil War reenactors will set up tents and exhibits and speak with visitors about life during the war.

The park also will present its regular Old West reenactments throughout the day, along with train rides, stagecoach rides and activities that allow children to become sheriffs and take on the “bad guys.”