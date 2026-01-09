Andrea Rose Gallo

Andrea “Andie” Rose Gallo, beloved daughter, sister, aunt, and friend, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, after suffering a massive brain aneurysm on Christmas morning.

This is a sudden and profound loss. Andrea was 62 years old. Born on Aug. 7, 1963, in St. Joseph Hospital in Paterson, New Jersey, Andie was a lifelong resident of New Jersey, calling Fredon Township home.

Andie was a kind, patient, smart, and caring soul. Her love of story lead her to earning her Bachelor’s degree with honors in English Literature from William Paterson University. She used her writing and editing skills to help edit both of her sisters’ books, and did it with joy.

After college, she worked in her family’s real estate business helping to manage residential income properties. Andie was family focused and always prioritized the needs of others. Her sister, Jamie, will miss that, as Andie was always there to lend an ear and became “her person.”

Andie loved music, animals and nature. She cared for her pets as her children and was heartbroken when she lost her beloved Misha. Often stray cats would find their way to her home as if intrinsically knowing she would care for them. Being who she was, she gladly took care of her sisters’ doggies when needed.

Andie played the organ as a young girl and later became an accomplished pianist.

Recently she gave her adult nephew Luke a piano lesson. She had given lessons to both her nephew Jameson and niece Reina when they were young. Jameson and Andie shared a special bond over music and Jameson was always surprised that his aunt knew all the cool bands.

Andie loved the domestic arts, old movies, and reruns of “I Love Lucy.” This reflected her belief that life should be filled with beauty and humor.

She loved gardening, crafts, a beautiful home and the love of family. She was looking forward to further travel adventures before her life was suddenly cut short.

This past 14 months, Andie was a constant presence in her parents’ home and became an incredible caregiver for her beloved father. She never left his side and often went beyond what one person could do. Her tenacity navigating the medical system showed her determination to do everything she could in order to make her father’s life better. Her family feels that she single handedly kept him alive for this past year.

Sadly, her father passed on Dec. 28, three days after finding out about Andie. Maybe he left in order to guide her home.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to Father John’s Animal House, a cause dear to Andie’s heart, at 50 Father Johns Lane, Lafayette, NJ 07848, or via their website at (https://www.fatherjohns.org/donate/).

Andie’s legacy of kindness, patience, and love will forever be remembered by her mother, Nancy VanderPloeg Gallo; her sisters, Nancy R. Gallo (Dale Dombroski) and Jamie Michelle Gallo (J. David Stem); her nieces and nephews, James Dombroski, Jameson Stem, Luke Dombroski, Reina Stem, Alyssa Dombroski, and Tara Connaughty; her aunt, Gladys Tallitsch; and her beloved cousins John, Patricia, James, Angela, Linda, Elaine, and Edward. In addition to her father, Andie was predeceased by her uncles, Pat Gallo and Sidney VanderPloeg and her aunt, Josephine Szczomak.

Andie’s gentle spirit, artistic flair, and love for family and friends made the world a more beautiful place, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Services are private under the direction of Smith-McCracken Funeral Home.