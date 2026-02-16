Diana Sison Bobis, a compassionate, hard-working, and kind-hearted individual, passed away on Feb. 12, 2026, at the age of 65.

Born on April 30, 1960, in Roxas City, she grew up in General Santos City, Philippines, Diana moved to the United States in 1992, where she dedicated her life to the service of others.

Diana earned 2 college degrees, BSBA and Bachelor of Nursing, and embarked on a fulfilling career as a Licensed Practical Nurse, spanning 33 years. Her most recent position was with Mohawk Meadows Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, where her dedication and kindness touched many lives.

Diana was deeply devoted to her faith and was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Newton. Her involvement with the church was a testament to her kind-hearted nature and her commitment to her community.

Family was of utmost importance to Diana. She was very close with her family and her church family, always prioritizing their well-being and happiness. Diana’s warm personality inspired others to slow down and be compassionate, leaving a legacy of kindness and patience.

She is survived by her sisters, Racquel Bobis, Marina Bobis, Cecilia Maglunob, and Leona Sicat (Eric); and her brother, Benjamin Bobis (Marilyn). Diana was preceded in death by her parents, Salvador and Raquel (Sison) Bobis; and her brother-in-law, Raul Maglunob.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 16, 2026, at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St., Newton, N.J. A funeral service will also be held at the funeral home on Feb. 16, 2026, at 3 p.m.

Diana’s final resting place will be Forest Lake Memorial Parks in General Santos City, Philippines.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Baptist Church of Newton,110 Main St, Newton, New Jersey, 07860.

Diana’s life was a testament to her unwavering faith, dedication to her profession, and love for her family and community. Her memory will continue to inspire all who knew her.