Lori Jane Card

Lori Jane (Biamonte) Card, a compassionate and selfless individual, passed away on Feb. 4, 2026, at the age of 68.

Born on Aug. 15, 1957, Lori was a lifelong resident of Newton, N.J.

A graduate of Newton High School in 1975, Lori dedicated her life to helping others. She spent many years working as a home health aide for both SCARC and Progressive Health. Helping others came naturally to her and was not just her profession but a reflection of who she was.

Family meant everything to Lori, especially her grandchildren. She was the daughter of the late Lewis E. and Gloria J. (Youngs) Biamonte. Lori is survived by her beloved daughter, Ashley Card; her cherished grandchildren, Devin Gummerson, Damian Gummerson, Violet Grainer, and William Grainer; and her grand fur baby, Pepper. She is also survived by her sister, Karen Biamonte, her nephew, Justin Kramer, and her uncle, Gary Youngs, along with many loving family members and close friends. Along with her parents, Lori was predeceased by her former husband, Robert Card.

Lori lived her life with compassion, generosity, and a heart of gold. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her, but her kindness, love, and giving spirit will live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial donations in her memory may be made to Father John’s Animal House, 50 Father Johns Lane Lafayette, NJ 07848.