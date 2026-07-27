Frederick George Condit

Frederick George “Mel” Condit passed away peacefully at his home in Meadows of Dan, Virginia, on June 23, 2026, after a brief battle with prostate cancer. He was 72 years old.

Mel was born on May 12, 1954, in Newton, N.J., and grew up at Lake Lenape in Andover, where he developed a lifelong love of the lake and formed friendships that lasted a lifetime.

The son of George and Mary Condit, Mel attended Andover Regional School and graduated from Newton High School, where he enjoyed playing lacrosse. His passion for cooking led him to attend the Culinary Institute in Hyde Park, N.Y., where he honed the skills that would shape his lifelong career.

Following graduation, Mel worked as a chef at Panther Valley before joining the culinary team at the Playboy Club in Vernon, N.J. After years of cooking for others, he fulfilled his dream of owning a restaurant by opening Charlotte’s Web in Stillwater, N.J., where he served a variety of healthy and creative dishes.

Mel later founded Condit Catering, serving clients throughout Sussex County and beyond — including a memorable event aboard a tugboat in New York Harbor. Throughout his career, he also worked at Perona Farms and The Walpack Inn. In later years, he shared his talents in the cafeterias of Lakeland-Andover School in Lafayette and Newton.

Eventually, Mel retired to Meadows of Dan, Virginia, drawn by what he described as “a place like Sussex County 50 years ago.” He looked forward to restoring his home and enjoying a quieter life, but illness prevented him from fully realizing those plans.

Mel is survived by his daughter, Cassidy (Kyle), and beloved grandson, Harrison, of Hawaii, and by his son, Parker, of Arizona. His brothers Jim (Kim) of Basalt, Colo., Larry (Mary Anne) of Newton, N.J., His sisters Kathy Leech (Jay) of Dorset, Vt., and Susan Carey (Aaron) of Asheville, N.C. And several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his sister, Virginia, and by his parents, George and Mary Condit.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.