James Ludlum Munson, Jr., age 83 of Pikeville, Tenn., passed away Saturday, February 21, 2026 with his loving family by his side.

James loved his family and grandchildren, and attended Pikeville United Methodist Church. He enjoyed woodworking, helping people and children. He was very artistic, enjoyed building his cabins, painting butterflies for Pikeville also he painted quilt squares. He was a gun instructor, enjoyed hunting, fishing, and renovating tractors and old cars. Jim worked in New Jersey Fish and Game Wildlife for 31 years and also served in the National Guard.

Preceding James in death were his parents, James Ludlum Munson, Sr. and Thelma Arlene Appleman Munson; and his son, James Ludlum Munson, III.

James will be dearly missed by his loving wife, Leslie Munson; son, Jeff (Zorina) Munson; daughter, Michele Munson (Jason); grandchildren, Rhett Munson, Veronica (Dan) Vitale, Nicole Munson, Makayla Borkowicz; great-grandchild, Amelia Vitale; sister, Harriet Gibbons; as well as his nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026, at Smith-McCracken Funeral Home, 63 High St, Newton, NJ, with Funeral Services beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will follow in Tranquility Cemetery, 19 Maple Lane Rd, Green Twp., NJ.

In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in his memory to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl, Memphis, TN 38105, https://www.stjude.org/donate/donate-to-st-jude.html?sc_icid=header-btn-donate-now.