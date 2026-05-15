Maria Giovanna Parsons, 57, of Hampton, passed away on Friday, May 8, 2026, at Newton Medical Center.

Maria was born in Sicily, Italy on Oct. 2, 1968, to the late Francesco and Giuseppa (Licata) DiBartolo. Maria and her family moved to Paterson, N.J., at the age of 2, and settled in Sussex County in 2001. Maria is remembered with respect for the life she built through steadfast devotion to home and family. A homemaker, she brought quiet strength and steady care to the daily work that shapes a household and sustains those within it.

The beloved wife to the late, Matthew P. Parsons, Maria is survived by her sons, John M. Parsons and his wife, Amanda, and Francesco Parsons; her grandson, Gavyn Parsons; her sisters, Concetta Incardona and her husband, Giovanni, Rosaria DiBartolo and Angela Migliore and her husband Rosario and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.