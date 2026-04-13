Michael J. Haas, III, 81, of Hampton Township, N.J., passed away on April 7, 2026. Born in Franklin, N.J., on Aug. 25, 1944, Michael was the son of the late Michael Jr. and Dorothy Haas.

Michael bravely served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War and earned the National Defense Service Medal. A hard-working man throughout his life, he spent 41 years as a machine operator working for various factories over the course of his long career.

Following his discharge from the Navy, Michael married Judith A. Haas and they spent 39 loving years together until her passing in 2008.

In his quieter moments, Michael enjoyed watching game shows and was a loyal Mets fan.

Michael is survived by his son, Jeffrey Haas; his cousin, Diane Predmore; his chosen family, Christy Lambert-Alwell, Kenny Lambert, Christiana Lambert, and Dylan Deknight; and 5 grandchildren along with many great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Judith A. Haas, and his son, Scott A. Haas.